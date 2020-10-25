Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, RK Tiwari chaired a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation on Sunday.

Tiwari told officials to be on alert keeping the festive season in mind and to conduct monitoring through CCTV and videography.

He also asked for strict action against those not wearing masks and not following social distancing in public places and to keep on spreading the message for spreading awareness regarding coronavirus guidelines.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh has 27,681 active COVID-19 cases. While 4,33,703 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state over 6.8 thousand deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

