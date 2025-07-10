Sanitation workers and people of Mankameshwar Ward take out a cleanliness drive in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A cleanliness drive was conducted all across Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the 74th birthday of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sanitation workers and locals conducted a cleanliness drive under the leadership of Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal.

Also Read | Karnataka Tragedy: Son Ends Life Over Atrocity Case Fear, Father Dies of Heart Attack in Yadgir District.

Speaking to ANI, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said, "Today is the birthday of Lucknow's popular parliamentarian and the country's defence minister. Today, Lucknow is participating in a mega cleanliness campaign. This is a gift from the people of Lucknow to him."

Mankameshwar Ward Councillor Ranjit Singh, "On the call of the Mayor, the Councillors of the entire Municipal Corporation of Lucknow have started a cleanliness drive in their areas today. We have been engaged in cleaning since 6 am today... We present this cleanliness drive to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday."

Also Read | Lakhanpur Train Derailment: Goods Train Derails Due to Flooding on Railway Track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; No Loss of Life Reported (Watch Videos).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He's distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to his fellow Union Minister. Shah also commended Singh for his hard work and dedication in strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 74th birthday.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 74 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh served as the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet.

He has served as the BJP's national president and played a key role in the party's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)