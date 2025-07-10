Jammu, July 10: Two bogies of a goods train derailed on Thursday due to flooding on the railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, disrupting train traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot route, officials said. No loss of life was reported in the incident. Lakhanpur Train Derailment: Goods Train Going From Jammu to Punjab Derails in Kathua District, Relief Work Underway (Watch Videos).

Goods Train Derails in Kathua

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | A goods train going from Jammu to Punjab derailed in Lakhanpur of Kathua district. Relief work is underway. Railway officials are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/J0lIx0u4ws — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

The incident took place in Lakhanpur area of the district, when the train was on its way to Punjab from Jammu. The incident disrupted train traffic and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, officials said.