Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to an Assam Rifles soldier from Manipuri district of the state who was killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh''s Changlang district on October 4.

Havildar Birendra Singh Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was killed on Sunday.

"The Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for his kin. The chief minister has also announced a government job for one member of the fallen soldier family. A road will be named after Yadav," according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release. (ANI)

