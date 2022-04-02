Varanasi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reached Varanasi on a two-day visit during which he will also receive Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in the holy city, a senior official said.

The chief minister arrived here on a two-day visit this evening, they said adding he will also chair a district administration review meeting during his stay here.

Chief Minister Aditynath will Nepalese Prime Minister Deuba who is currently on a visit to India, the officials said.

Along with the Nepalese prime minister, the chief minister will also visit Pashupatinath Temple at Lalita Ghat after offering prayers at the Baba Kalbhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath, they said.

The chief minister will also hold a meeting with Deuba and will leave for Lucknow after the Nepalese PM leaves for Delhi, they added.

