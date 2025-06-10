Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various public welfare projects on the occasion of 'Vijayotsav' of Maharaja Suheldev.

Addressing an event at the inauguration of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and his 40-feet statue, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said,"...Today on this occasion, I want to ask the Congress, Samajwadi Party, why did Maharaj Suheldev not get respect?... The work of honouring Maharaj Suheldev should have been done earlier, after independence. Why were medical colleges not built in his name? Why were universities not built in his name earlier? Because they only cared about their vote bank. If they kept the names of places on great men, their policy of appeasement would fail... When the BJP celebrates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then the Samajwadi Party praises the nation-breaker Jinnah..."

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition at the BJP office in Lucknow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements in the last 11 years, UP CM Yogi asserted that good governance and welfare of the poor will be remembered as a golden era that built a developed India and a self-reliant nation.

"Welcome to today's event commemorating Prime Minister Modi's 11-year tenure in service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor," CM Yogi said, addressing the event.

"Modi ji's 11-year term in service, good governance, and poor welfare will be remembered as a golden era that built a developed India and a self-reliant nation," he added.

He asserted that over these eleven years, PM Modi strengthened India's growth on the global stage, giving the country an international identity and making it a symbol of trust. Further taking a dig at the Opposition Congress over unstable administrations, he said, "Due to Congress-led governments and other unstable administrations in the sixty-five years following independence, the common citizen's trust was broken, and India's global image was tarnished. But over the past 11 years, under PM Modi's leadership, a corruption-free, appeasement-free, unified India has been realised."

He emphasised that during this period, India has forged a new identity in social welfare, good governance, economy, and security.

"Government transparency and accountability towards the public have become distinguishing hallmarks. A new harmony between development and heritage has been created," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

Stressing PM Modi's idea of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", UP CM said that the Mantra have become the face of the government."Now, benefits are delivered not by who someone is, but impartially--and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) has become the new face of governance," he added.

He pointed out the steps taken by the NDA government's action against terrorism, highlighting the recent actions during Operation Sindoor."Now, we have changed our nature concerning our response to terrorism, which was before 2014, that India favoured peace. PM Modi, by giving a new normal, has changed the entire concept - we will live in peace with friends, but if someone imposes war on us, induces terrorism in our country and is a threat to our security, the response will be surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor - we have shown it with made-in-India and the world has realised India's strength - just a few days back," he added. (ANI)

