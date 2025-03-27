Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Temple in Mirzapur on Wednesday, where he offered prayers.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM highlighted the importance of faith in driving economic growth while addressing a public meeting at an exhibition showcasing his government's achievements over the past eight years.

Speaking about the development of religious corridors, CM Yogi mentioned that the corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini has already attracted lakhs of visitors, contributing to the region's growth.

Speaking at the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Faith can also become the basis of economic growth or Maha Kumbh paved the way for it and I congratulate you, after the development of a corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini, lakhs of Sardars have visited it and I thank you all for visiting with reverence."

He further added, "Ganga Expressway is the largest expressway in the country, till now between Meerut and Prayagraj. we have decided that we will conduct a survey and connect Maa Vindhyavasini Dham to Baba Vishwanath Dham. This expressway should be connected with Purvanchal Expressway."

He also emphasized the significance of the Ganga Expressway, describing it as the largest expressway in the country, which will connect key religious sites like Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and Baba Vishwanath Dham, further enhancing connectivity and economic development.

"Expressway is the backbone of the economy, the infrastructure will be strengthened, connectivity will be so much better, there will be such a good possibility of taking the economy forward. Through this 8-year Janpati Mahotsav, you must be seeing the exhibition that is being held, through this you all must be getting a glimpse and you must have seen that when you select and send good people, a medical college was also built in Mirzapur, a corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini was also built. When the new generation who have done graduation will get their degree, then parents will also be a part of it. You will receive the blessings of Vindhyavasini," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his pride in the establishment of a medical college in Mirzapur and the development of various infrastructure projects under his government's leadership.

He encouraged people to continue supporting good governance, which he believed would contribute to the overall development of the state.

An exhibition has been organised showcasing achievements of Yogi's government in the last eight years. Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, was also present. (ANI)

