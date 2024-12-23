Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police are making extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest religious events in the world, expected to draw millions of people. DGP Prashant Kumar revealed that about 40 to 50 crore people are expected to visit Prayagraj and other religious places during the 45-day event. The event will feature six important dates, including three "Shahi Snan" (royal bath) days.

DGP Kumar outlined the key dates for the Maha Kumbh, starting with Poornima on January 13, followed by Makar Sankranti on January 14. The major "Shahi Snan" days are set for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Vasant Panchami on February 3, and Poornima on February 12. Mahashivratri will fall on February 26, marking the end of the Maha Kumbh.

"This year, it is estimated that about 40 to 50 crore people will visit Prayagraj and other religious places during the 45-day long fair period. Six important dates are related to Maha Kumbh, out of which three are the days of 'Shahi Snan'. The first date is Poornima on 13th January. The second is Makar Sankranti on 14th January. After that, the Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya will be on 29th January and the last 'Shahi Snan' will be done on Vasant Panchami on 3rd February, and after that Poornima will be on 12th February. Mahashivratri will be on 26th February and Maha Kumbh will conclude on that day," said DGP Prashant Kumar.

This year, compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, more extensive arrangements have been made in terms of infrastructure and area management. New developments, such as the Vindhyachal Corridor and the Ram Mandir, will enhance the experience for millions of devotees attending the event.

For security, advanced technology, including CCTV cameras, drones, and anti-drone systems, will be deployed across the entire fairground. Security measures will also include equipment worth Rs 200 crore to handle potential disasters and ensure the safety of attendees.

DGP Kumar highlighted that the entire Kumbh area will be under constant CCTV surveillance, with better security measures at international and inter-state borders. A seven-level security system will be implemented, including checks at the zone and commissioner levels.

Additionally, security personnel will undergo behavioral training to ensure proper conduct during the event. Authorities are also closely monitoring any misleading propaganda and have involved school and college students to spread awareness about the event's safety measures. (ANI)

