Bengaluru, December 23: In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday, December, a city-based entrepreneur and his family lost their lives after a container truck toppled over their SUV on Bengaluru National Highway. Among those who were killed included the 46-year-old tech CEO, his wife Gurabai, sister-in-law Vijayalaxmi, two children and a niece. The horrific accident occurred on Saturday morning near Nelamangala. A chilling CCTV footage of the accident also surfaced online. Notably, the accident claimed Chandram Yegapagol's life. So who was Chandram Yegapagol?

Who Was Chandram Yegapagol?

According to reports, Chandram Yegapagol was an entrepreneur from Bengaluru. He was also the managing director and CEO of IAST Software Solutions - a Bengaluru-based automotive solutions company. According to the official website of IAST Software Solution, 46-year-old Chandram has nearly 18 years of experience in areas such as Automotive, Embedded SW development, Product Management and Project Management. He worked with customers across the globe and also led teams in software and business development for Global Automotive software suppliers. Nelamangala Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Container Truck Toppling Over SUV on Bengaluru National Highway, 6 Killed.

CCTV Footage of Accident Goes Viral

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment when a container truck lost control and toppled onto a #Volvo XC90 car and a two-wheeler on the Bengaluru National Highway, leading to the tragic loss of six lives. The incident occurred near #Nelamangala, highlighting the dangers of… pic.twitter.com/jLOCydktZi — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 21, 2024

Throughout his career, Chandram Yegapagol worked in companies including Great Wall Motors, KPIT, Robert Bosch and Altran. The official website also stated that Chandram has a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Suratkal. After the accident, it was learned that Chandram Yegapagol had bought the SUV just two months back. The unfortunate accident occurred when the family was on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra to meet Chandram's father. Preliminary investigation revealed that Chandram was not at "fault" as he was driving safely.

How Did the Accident Occur?

The accident occurred on Saturday morning on Bengaluru-Tumakuru Highway (NH-48). It is reported that an Eicher truck carrying heavy aluminium pillars allegedly lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle. Soon after losing control, the truck crossed the median, overturned, and crushed the Volvo XC90 SUV car driven by Chandram Yegapago. The car was severely crushed and damaged in the accident, which claimed the lives of all six occupants inside the vehicle. Fatal Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Family Members from Vijayapura Killed as Container Truck Crashes into Volvo Car Near Bengaluru (Watch Video).

After Chandram's sudden demise, a video showing him and his family welcoming their Volvo car at Martial Volvo Cars showroom in Bengaluru also went viral on social media.

