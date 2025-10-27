Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday took part in Chhath Puja celebrations at the residence of BJP National Spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh in Patna.

BJP MP Mayank Nayak was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Maurya said, "There are some moments in life that make us feel fortunate. This is the first time I have offered arghya to the setting sun. I feel blessed. I congratulate everyone on Chhath Puja."

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Prem Kumar on Monday participated in a cleanliness drive at Pitamaheshwar Ghat in Gaya, organised in preparation for the Sandhya Arghya during the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations.

The Sandhya Arghya, offered to the setting sun on the third day of Chhath, is the first major ritual of the four-day festival. Devotees stand in rivers, ponds, or other waterbodies to make offerings to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Kumar said that the BJP has initiated a campaign at all ghats in Gaya as thousands of devotees gather to perform evening arghya on this day.

"It is the third day of the Chhath festival today... Today will be the first Arghya. This festival is celebrated in every corner of the country, including Gaya Ji... Lakhs of people will come here to offer the Arghya today... It is believed that the Chhath festival is a festival of cleanliness and environment...We had decided that the BJP would run a cleanliness campaign at all the ghats of the city..." Kumar told ANI.

The festival is being celebrated across the country, with devotees gathering at key places, including Assi Ghat in Varanasi, to offer the evening Arghya to the setting Sun on the third day of Chhath.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique." (ANI)

