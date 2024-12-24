Bareilly (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A Bareilly court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a father-son duo in a 10-year-old murder case, besides slapping a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

Sessions Judge (fast-track court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar awarded capital punishment to Raghuveer Singh and his son Monu alias Tejpal Singh for brutally killing Raghuveer's brother Charan Singh on November 20, 2014, at Baheri in Bareilly district over a land dispute.

"They will be hanged by the neck till they are dead," the judge said in his order.

"First Monu shot Charan on his chest then his father Raghuveer hacked him. The post-mortem of the victim showed brutality," Digambar Singh, assistant government counsel, said.

The court separately awarded a five-year sentence to Monu in an Arms Act case along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

