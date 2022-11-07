Gautam Buddh Nagar, November 7: A Monday morning fire that broke out in an international shopping store for Mushkin products was doused with the help of seven fire tenders.

According to a statement from the media cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar police, the Mushkin Internation B-39, under the Phase-2 police station caught fire on Monday morning. UP Road Accident: Two Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck on Yamuna Expressway in Agra.

Several fire tenders along with the police personnel were deployed here. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Lucknow Reports 42 New Dengue Cases in 24 Hours; Notice Issued to Seven Houses To Curb Mosquito Breeding.

More details are awaited. Earlier on October 25, the officials of Uttar Pradesh police had informed that a fire had broken out in an apartment in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under the limits of Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida West on the evening of Diwali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)