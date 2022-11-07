Agra, Nov 7: Two persons were killed and 10 injured when a double-decker bus collided with a trailer carrying iron rods at around 4 a.m. near Khandoli toll plaza of the Yamuna expressway, passing through Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

According to police, the bus driver missed seeing the trailer parked on the side of the expressway and rammed into it from the rear end, probably due to poor visibility.

Those dead have been identified as drivers of a private double-decker bus owned by a Gwalior-based travel company. The bus was on its way from Delhi to Gwalior.

"One of them was driving while the other one was sleeping when the accident took place. There were a total of 40 passengers in the bus. Out of them, 10 got injured while four are in critical condition and have been admitted to the S.N. Medical College," said Khandoli police station house officer Ramit Kumar.

One of the drivers, who got killed, has been identified as Narendra Sharma, 40, who was driving the bus at the time the accident took place. The other driver, who died while sleeping on the back seat, was Rakesh Sharma, 45.

"Two of the 10 injured were discharged after treatment whereas eight others are undergoing treatment. The injured are residents of Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said the officer.