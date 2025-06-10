Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of Park View Apartments in the Lucknow area on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported, a fire official said.

Three fire tenders were deployed when fire officials received information about the incident and doused the fire.

Also Read | 'We'll Work Multifold to Build on a Decade of Progress': Manohar Lal Khattar on Narendra Modi Government's Vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Gomti Nagar's fire officer said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"There is a flat on the third floor, 82/3, of Vaibhav Tripathi, and the incident happened likely due to a short-circuit, we have doused the fire and no injuries have been reported. We worked on this incident for around 1 hour," Fire officer Sushil Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | 'Handcuffed, Crying, Treated Like a Criminal': Man Who Filmed Video of Handcuffed Indian at Newark Airport in US Says He 'Felt Helpless and Heartbroken' (See Pics and Video).

The apartment owner, Vaibhav Tripathi, told ANI that he has lost at least Rs 5 lakh.

The owner said, "The fire was due to a short circuit, no family members or anyone were injured. However, the electronic appliances and household items have been destroyed, which could have an approximate worth of 5 to 7 lakh rupees." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)