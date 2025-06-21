Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has set up more than 16,000 'Amrit Sarovars' across the state to rejuvenate traditional water sources, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Gorakhpur district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency, has most of these sarovars at 735. Maharajganj district is the next with over 600, followed by Prayagraj, which has 523 of these sarovars.

The next two districts with most of these water bodies are Azamgarh and Barabanki.

The government said these sarovars have become a source of livelihood for many rural youth and women, who took an active role in excavating the ground for these ponds and later beautifying them.

