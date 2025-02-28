Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel hosted a grand dinner for members of the state legislature at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chairman of the UP Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, all the state ministers, and the members of the Legislative Assembly attended the event, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The governor and the chief minister met with all the MLAs and interacted with them.

This event was the first of its kind at Raj Bhavan, where ministers and MLAs from all parties had the opportunity to gather on one platform, the statement said.

A cordial and positive atmosphere prevailed among the MLAs of all parties during the dinner, which transcended political differences, the statement added.

The event is seen as an important step towards fostering cordial and cooperative politics in the state, it said.

