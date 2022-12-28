Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission for providing reservation to Other Backward Classes in urban local body elections.

The panel will be headed by Justice (Retd) Ram Avtar Singh.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says His Government Committed To Implement Old Pension Scheme.

A notification on the panel's constitution, issued by the Urban Development department, said the commission term would be for a six-month period from the day of taking charge.

The constitution of the commission comes a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the Other Backward Classes.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Mocks Uber, Says Improve Services on Earth, Not the Moon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)