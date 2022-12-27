The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered the conduct of the polls without reservation for the OBCs. The draft notification was issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections. OBC Reservation in UP Urban Local Body Polls: HC Posts Hearing to Friday.

No OBC Reservation in Local Polls:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)