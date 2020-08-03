Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting relief operations in 15 flood-hit districts, said cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday.

Rajbhar told a press conference, "A total of 15 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. The condition is bad in 820 villages in these districts. Out of these, at least 173 villages have lost road connectivity and are being provided relief through boats."

Also Read | Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Pratap Singh Bajwa Write to Punjab Governor Seeking CBI & ED Probe into 'Existence of Liquor Mafia' in the State: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

"Rabti and Saryu rivers have created a flood situation but the good news is that the level in river Ganga is below danger the mark. On the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, district administrations are performing its duties properly," said Rajbhar.

He said that government has established 110 shelter homes in the state while 9,500 ration kits have been distributed in the last 24 hours in these affected areas.

Also Read | Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Politburo Member, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

"During the relief work in the districts, a total of 110 shelter homes have been set up so that people whose houses have been damaged due to flood do not face any difficulty. Around 9,500 ration kits have been distributed in these districts in the last 24 hours," Rajbhar said.

"A total of 92 animal camps have been set up and vaccination of 4,60,772 animals has been done so far," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)