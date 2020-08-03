Kolkata, August 3: Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Mohammed Salim has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. After diagnosed with coronavirus, Mohammed Salim has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, reported DNA. Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Union Home Minister Speedy Recovery.

Salim is the second CPI (M) leader to be tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, the senior CPI(M) leader was suffering from high fever, along with breathlessness and stomach pain for the past few days. Meanwhile, Chakrabarti was tested positive For COVID-19 on Saturday. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 18 Lakh Mark With 52,972 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 38,135.

Salim was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Raiganj constituency. In the 14th Lok Sabha, he was elected from Calcutta North East constituency of West Bengal. He was inducted in the CPI(M) politburo in 2015.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also tested positive for the deadly virus. Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, while Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).