Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): With the Yogi government entering into an agreement with Hyderabad-based medical equipment company InstaShield, Uttar Pradesh is set to add an effective weapon to its arsenal in the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

InstaShield claims that its device, launched in March 2022, is 99.9 per cent effective in guarding against and destroying all types of viruses including SARS-Covid. It is worth mentioning here that the company's turnover has reached Rs 10 crore since the launch of this particular device in March 2022, an official statement said.

Also Read | Memorandum of Agreement Signed Between Indian Ports Association and RIS for Setting Up … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"The owners of the company gave a presentation of this device during the meeting with the delegation of the Yogi Government while Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya expressed her liking for the innovative product of the company. CM Yogi's team also invited the owners of the company to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12," the statement added.

After meeting with Team Yogi, Instashield promoter and director CS Jadhav and Hitesh M Patel informed that they started the company in August 2017 and it is registered with MSME, Startup India and Gem Portal. According to them, when the whole world was busy devising ways to tackle Covid-19, InstaShield invented its own to prevent the spread of the pandemic, it added.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

"The device was launched in March 2022 and today the company's turnover has reached Rs 10 crore, changing the entire picture of the company. InstaShield is a plug-and-play device that kills viruses with the help of electron-transmitting technology. InstaShield's innovative technology works in closed spaces like homes, offices, schools, hotels, colleges, hospitals etc. without releasing any harmful radiation in the air and on surfaces and keeps the environment safe and healthy for mankind," a statement from Instashield said.

"InstaShield device is a breakthrough device as it uses the first of its kind CCMB approved virus attenuation technology. This technology disables all types of viruses, including SARS CoV2 with 99.9 per cent effectiveness. Hitesh says that a single InstaShield device is sufficient to keep an area of 5000 square feet safe from the virus. The device gets activated within 18 minutes. The InstaShield device technology is patented and supported by TSIC, and ARCI. The device is certified by CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad as well as other labs like EMTAC, and Vimta. CSIR-CCMB is a Government Council. The company claims that the device is 100 per cent safe for humans and the environment," the company claimed in a statement.

"InstaShield device is a Make in India product. Hitesh says that when the testing of this device was going on, by that time 8 variants of Corona had arrived. The device was tested for all variants and the results were positive. This device is capable of killing the virus in nanoseconds. Within a month of its launch, this device was sold for Rs.1.25 crore. By November 2022, the sales figure had reached Rs 10 crore. In the current financial year, the profit is expected to be Rs.5-6 crore and the sales will be Rs.14-15 crore. The InstaShield device can be ordered online from the company's website and Amazon. Apart from this, dealers and distributors have been made all over India. The company has appointed Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador," the statement added.

After Hyderabad, the company is now considering setting up its manufacturing unit in UP.

"During the meeting with the UP delegation on Wednesday, both the promoters signed an MoU for an initial investment of 20 crores in UP. Apart from setting up the unit in UP, the company will also do its marketing and promotion here. Hitesh said that UP is a big market and he is impressed by the major changes in infrastructure, connectivity and law and order here under the leadership of CM Yogi. He sought support from the representatives of the government for their investments as well as large-scale business in UP. On behalf of the representatives, they were informed about the safe environment and all the reliefs and incentives provided by the government to investors," the release said.

"The company is working on enhancing the InstaShield device, after which one device will be sufficient to kill the virus in an area of 25,000 square feet. Work is on to make it effective for swine flu and bird flu as well. InstaShield is set to launch its IPO in December 2023. Exports are expected to start by February 2023. Through investment in UP, the company will be able to use a bigger platform and will be able to earn huge profits under the umbrella of CM Yogi," Hitesh, a company official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)