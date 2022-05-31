Sambhal, May 31 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old youth to life imprisonment for raping an eight-month-old girl.

Special public prosecutor Aditya Singh said that the incident took place on November 16, 2019, when a woman had come to a village under Gunnaur police station area along with her eight-month old daughter.

The accused took the girl out of her house on the pretext of playing with her and then raped her, Singh said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested and a chargesheet was submitted to the court in a span of three days.

Singh said that Additional District and Sessions Judge Nirbhay Narayan Singh sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

