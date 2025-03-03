Faridabad, Mar 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old UP-based man suspected to be a terrorist was nabbed here in Palwal by a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the local Special Task Force, an officer said on Monday.

The man, identified as Abdul Rehman, led to the discovery of two hand grenades, the STF officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed.

He said Rehman is a resident of Milkipur town in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and allegedly has contacts with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

He was produced in a city court and taken on 10 days' police remand.

The officer claimed that Rehman, who drives an auto-rickshaw back in his village, is associated with many "groups."

The source revealed that Rehman came to Faridabad from Faizabad on Sunday by train. A handler gave him two hand grenades. He was supposed to go to Ayodhya by train with the bombs but was nabbed.

During interrogation, Rehman revealed he had hidden the grenades in an abandoned house near Pali village. He led police to the house, and the grenades were taken into custody, the officer said.

An FIR against Rehman has been filed at Dabua Police Station in Faridabad, he said.

