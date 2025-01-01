New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Panchayati Raj Om Prakash Rajbhar and SBSP National Chief General Secretary Arvind Rajbhar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM residence in New Delhi on the eve of New Year 2025.

The discussions focused on key development initiatives for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The topics included the implementation of the Ayushman Card for all, the One Country-One Education Policy, and the inclusion of the Rajbhar caste in the Scheduled Tribe category.

On a social media platform on X, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "On the eve of New Year, I met the successful Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi ji at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi along with SBSP National Chief General Secretary Hon. Dr Arvind Rajbhar ji and wished him a Happy New Year 2025."

Rajbhar further added, "During this, the social, economic and educational upliftment of the deprived sections, poor, youth and women of Uttar Pradesh was discussed. Mainly implementation of Ayushman Card for all, bringing one country-one education policy, the inclusion of Rajbhar caste in Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one country-one election policy were discussed."

"There was also a discussion with the Prime Minister on raising awareness about the rights of the poor in Bihar and reaching the government schemes to the last person. The reports of the Rohini Commission and the Social Justice Committee were also discussed. Under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister, we will continue to work for the development of all sections of society. Happy New Year 2025 to all of you!" the post added on X.

Meanwhile, As the world steps into 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.(ANI)

