Mumbai, January 01: As the year 2024 concludes, political parties in India are gearing up for elections in the New Year 2025. The previous year witnessed key elections, including the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The year 2024 marked a tumultuous chapter in India’s political history, with BJP and Congress experiencing sharp ups and downs. BJP’s trajectory stood out, losing momentum in the Lok Sabha polls but bouncing back in state elections through strategic course correction. Scroll down to get details about the upcoming elections, including the crucial Delhi assembly polls, in 2025.

The BJP is conducting workshops with state leaders to refine strategies for the upcoming polls. Meanwhile, the Congress intends to revamp its organisation in 2025, aiming to strengthen its footing. Both major parties are focused on mobilising resources and energising their cadres to secure victories in crucial states next year. Other Parties such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janta Dal (United) (JDU) are set to play a key role in the political spectrum during the year 2025. Year Ender 2024: From Dr Manmohan Singh to Ratan Tata and Maggie Smith, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled for February, will decide the fate of 70 constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which formed the government in 2020 under Arvind Kejriwal, is now led by Chief Minister Atishi. While AAP aims to retain power, opposition parties BJP-led NDA and Congress are determined to end its decade-long dominance. Both accuse AAP of governance failures, including issues like dirty water supply, high electricity bills, delayed ration cards, and lapses in pension distribution. With the Delhi Assembly’s tenure ending on February 15, 2025, the elections promise a fierce battle among Delhi’s key political players.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, set for October or November, promises a high-stakes battle across 243 constituencies. After the 2020 elections, Nitish Kumar led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but by August 2022, he joined the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, only to return to the BJP-led NDA in January 2024. This political realignment has made Kumar the focal point, with BJP and allies backing his leadership despite criticism of his waning popularity. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA To Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls Under Leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, Says State BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal.

Prashant Kishor, now leading the Jan Suraaj Party, has predicted JD(U)’s poor performance, vowing to retire if it secures more than 20 seats. The INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, and the Left, struggles with internal rifts and defections, further weakening its position currently. Though this has given relief to the NDA from public discontent over governance issues like pre-paid electricity metres and hooch tragedies.

The year saw Bihar host the Asian Women’s Hockey Tournament and a business summit that garnered MoUs worth INR 1.80 lakh crore, showcasing economic progress. However, controversies over examination irregularities and corruption cases, including IAS officer Sanjeev Hans’ arrest, have marred governance. With Nitish Kumar seeking another term, the election will test his enduring political relevance amidst shifting alliances and public sentiment.

Local Body Elections in 2025

The local body elections in India scheduled for 2025 will be a significant exercise in grassroots democracy, with municipal corporations and autonomous councils across multiple states heading to the polls. These elections are crucial for addressing local governance issues, including infrastructure, public services, and community development, while also reflecting broader political trends.

In Andhra Pradesh, major cities like Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and Srikakulam will witness municipal elections, with the Telugu Desam Party looking to maintain its influence. Gujarat’s Junagadh Municipal Corporation, currently led by the BJP, will also see elections. In Haryana, urban hubs like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Karnal will hold polls, with BJP defending its stronghold. Jammu and Kashmir will see elections for the Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations, with BJP and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party facing challenges.

In Jharkhand, key cities like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad will conduct municipal elections, with the BJP aiming to regain control. Karnataka, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Mysuru, and Mangalore, will also go to polls, testing BJP’s urban governance credentials.

Maharashtra will hold elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a prestigious political battleground, along with Thane, Pune, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai. Following state polls, attention is now on the overdue municipal, zilla parishad, and other local body elections, pending since March 2022 due to the unresolved issue of OBC reservation in court. The contest will be fierce, with Shiv Sena factions and BJP clashing for dominance. In Ladakh, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, will hold elections, with BJP defending its position.

These elections will influence the political narrative ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections 2029. Addressing local concerns such as urban infrastructure, water supply, and waste management will be key. Voter turnout and public sentiment in these elections will significantly impact future strategies of political parties nationwide.

