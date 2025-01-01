Delhi, January 1: The Central Bank of India is accepting applications for 62 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the bank’s official website, centralbankofindia.co.in. The application process, which began on December 27, will close on January 12, 2025.

The selection of candidates will be based on the interview. One must obtain 50 marks out of 100 to qualify in the exam. The registration fee is INR 750 excluding GST. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Declared at ibps.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecard and Other Details Here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The available positions include:

Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts

Data Scientist: 2 posts

Cloud Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts

ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts

Gen AI Experts: 2 posts

Various other roles like SEO Specialist, Graphic Designer, and Support Engineers

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification on the website for specific educational qualifications and age limits. SBI PO Notification 2025 Released For 600 Probationary Officer Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility and Important Dates Here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Process

Visit centralbankofindia.co.in and go to the Recruitment tab.

Click the SO registration link.

Register, fill out the form, pay the fee (if applicable), and submit it.

Save a copy for future reference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based solely on an interview for 100 marks. General and EWS candidates need 50% to qualify, while SC, ST, OBC, and PWBD candidates require 45%. The final merit list will depend on interview scores, arranged in descending order.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC candidates must pay INR 750 + GST, while SC, ST, and PWBD candidates are exempt.

This is a great opportunity to join the Central Bank of India in specialised roles. Don’t miss the deadline!

