Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): In the wake of an uptick in COVID cases globally, mock drills were conducted in 400 dedicated hospitals spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in which the focus was on ensuring the availability of ventilators, medicines, and oxygen.

This comes after the Centre directed the states to conduct mock drills at all COVID hospitals as part of precautionary measures to check the preparedness of medical facilities in case of a spike in domestic COVID cases.

According to an official statement, the pressure of the oxygen plant in the ICU ward was also monitored during the exercise that was conducted across Uttar Pradesh.

"Along with this, government-appointed nodal officers and civilian medical officers of the WHO were also present at the mock drill," the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the capital's district hospital Balrampur to examine the mock drill.

"Officers were told to be in alert mode regarding the new Corona variant and take precautions like ensuring that no staff members came to the hospital without masks," the statement said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government was very serious about the new variant of Corona.

He also examined the availability of medicines, vaccines, and other necessities.

In Varanasi, 11 hospitals, including the district hospital, participated in the mock drill to test the available resources for the new variant of Covid-19. During this, the availability of health facilities, the capacity of isolation beds, the availability of oxygen and ICU, and ventilators were assessed.

The CMO stated that vital if there are corona cases in the district, "we are fully prepared. All hospital staff members have been notified, and we are prepared to deal with any emergency".

BRD Medical College, 100 Bed TB Hospital, Government Homeopathy Medical College, Barhalganj, CHC Chauri Chauraand CHC Campierganj conducted mock drills for Covid treatment in Gorakhpur.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey, all arrangements for Covid management in the district are secure. All 200 ventilators are operational. There are 1000 oxygen concentrators and over 1000 large cylinders available.

He stated that the district team is fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise.

Mock drills were conducted in Agra's SN Medical College, District Hospital, Community Health Center (CHC) Barauli Ahir, CHC Khandauli, CHC Sayya and CHC Bah's Covid Ward.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Arun Srivastava, a total of 1402 general beds and 344 ICU beds have been reserved for Covid patients in light of the new variant.

Nodal officers have been appointed at all the selected CHCs. 40 beds have been added to the District Hospital and 68 beds have been added to the SN Medical College.

Mock drills were conducted in 8 hospitals of Prayagraj for dealing with the new variant of Covid. In Prayagraj, mock drills were held at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Level 1 Hospital at Phulpur, Kotwa Manda and Ram Nagar, Railway Hospital, Bailey Hospital, and United MediCity Hospital at Level 2.

According to Dr Varun, mock drill in charge, 1532 beds are available in the district to deal with Covid. There are 10 operational oxygen plants. Apart from this, hospitals have a total of 317 ventilators. In addition, 458 oxygen concentrators are also available, of which 279 are of 10 litres and 176 are of 5 litres. (ANI)

