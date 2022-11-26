Etawah (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A student of a nursing school allegedly died by suicide in Etawah district's Civil Lines police station area, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Kamil Qureshi said Shilpi Kushwaha, 22, a student pursuing a nursing course from a private nursing school in Shiv Nagar ended her life by hanging herself with a scarf at her house.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

The SHO said the police is trying to know the reason behind the suicide and probing various aspects of the case.

