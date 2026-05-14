Diljit Dosanjh NOT an Indian Citizen, Punjabi Music Sensation Has US Passport Since 2022 – Report

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Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh, widely celebrated as a global face of Indian culture, is reportedly no longer an Indian citizen. According to recent reports, the performer acquired United States citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on an American passport for nearly two years. The revelation comes at a time when Dosanjh’s cultural influence is at an all-time high, following high-profile international performances and a record-breaking world tour. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Flags and Banners Controversy at His Concerts, Says ‘Don’t Spread Fake Narratives’.

Report Claims Diljit Dosanjh Acquired US Citizenship in 2022

According to a detailed report by The Indian Express, later cited by India Today, Dosanjh officially became a US citizen in 2022. The report states that the artist has been using a US passport for international travel since September 1, 2022. His last Indian passport was reportedly issued in Mumbai in 2018, while a previous one had been issued in Zambia.

Documentation regarding his citizenship application allegedly listed his primary residence as a luxury five-bedroom bungalow in an upscale California neighbourhood.

Furthermore, sources indicate that Dosanjh does not currently hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Instead, he has reportedly been entering India on an e-visa since late 2022, including during his most recent professional visits to the country.

Implications for Political Aspirations

The timing of this disclosure is significant, as it follows recent public appeals for the singer to enter Indian politics. A think tank in Punjab, composed of retired civil servants and military personnel, recently issued a public request urging Dosanjh to take a leadership role in the state. However, Dosanjh has firmly dismissed these suggestions. Responding to the buzz on social media platform X, he stated, "Kadey v Nahi [Never]. My job is to entertain people. I am very happy in my field."

Under the Indian Citizenship Act, as a foreign national, Dosanjh would be legally ineligible to contest elections or hold political office without first renouncing his US citizenship and fulfilling a lengthy residency requirement to regain Indian nationality.

Diljit Dosanjh's Global Stardom

While Dosanjh is known for his signature catchphrase "Main Hoon Punjab" (I am Punjab), he has maintained a notoriously private personal life. The report notes that his spouse, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US national. Despite the change in citizenship, Dosanjh’s career in India remains prolific. He recently starred in the film Border 2, portraying an Indian war hero, and continues to be a dominant force in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries. ‘Kadey v Nhi’: Diljit Dosanjh Rules Out on Becoming Political Face of Punjab (See Post).

As of Thursday, neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding the reports of his citizenship status. He is currently focused on his "AURA World Tour 2026," performing to sold-out crowds across North America.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).