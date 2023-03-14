Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) The Haryana government's 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family id) scheme has been studied by officials from Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state can roll out a similar programme, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Now, this scheme of Haryana is being adopted by Uttar Pradesh. The officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have studied the PPP scheme of Haryana to implement the same. The Uttar Pradesh government will issue 'Parivar ID' like the PPP..," the Haryana government statement said.

The PPP is an e-governance scheme to promote "paperless" and "faceless" delivery of services to citizens, according to the state government.

The family information data depository now contains updated data of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals, it said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said income was the main criteria for identifying eligible beneficiaries under the state government's Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative for various welfare schemes.

While replying to a question in the state assembly last month, he had said all genuine beneficiaries having self-declared annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh would get benefits of welfare schemes.

The statement said the Haryana government has taken several new initiatives in the last few years to bring transparency and ensure ease of living of people. These have garnered appreciation across the country, with many schemes being emulated and implemented by other states as well, it said.

One such scheme is the PPP, whose primary objective is to generate authentic, verifiable and reliable data of all the families in Haryana, it said.

The data available in the PPP database is used to determine the eligibility through which beneficiaries are automatically selected to receive the benefits of schemes for which they are eligible, the statement said.

Recently, delegations from Gujarat and Uttarakhand had visited the state to study the its sports policy and online transfer policy, respectively, it said. "Similarly, many other states are also studying the schemes launched by the Haryana government and planning to implement these pro-people policies," the statement said.

