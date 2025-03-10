Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi celebrations are underway in Sambhal amid tight security on Monday.

Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra said, "A procession is being taken out in Sambhal on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi. Police has been deployed in large numbers..."

Meanwhile, the traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

This tradition continues today as women from Barsana visit Nandagaon to engage in the mock battle with men wielding shields for protection.

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle.

The air resonated with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe Radhe' as participants drenched each other in gulal (colored powder). The event saw an elaborate arrangement of flowers, music, and traditional sweets, adding to the festive spirit.

Following Lathmar Holi in Nandagaon, the celebrations will continue in Barsana, where men from Nandagaon will visit to partake in the joyous tradition.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.

The famous Lathmar Holi celebrations began in Mathura's Barsana on Saturday as devotees and tourists gathered to witness the traditional festivities.

Earlier on Friday, celebrations kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, where devotees threw sweets at each other in a joyous ritual.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered flower petals on the gathered crowd.

During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region. He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025.

CM Yogi said, "Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi's guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is the turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won't be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi, and Yamuna will be cleaned up." (ANI)

