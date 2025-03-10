Mumbai, March 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the schedule for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 examination today, March 10. Candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2025 can visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and download the exam schedule. According to the official schedule, the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam schedule revealed that Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in two shifts with first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. These exams will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. On the other hand, Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) as well as Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning) will be held on April 9 in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Check the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule here.

Steps To Download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Examination Schedule for JEE (Main)-2025 Session-2 Reg" link on the homepage

A PDF containing the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

Download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference

With the exam schedule out, the NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slip and the admit card soon. While the city intimation slip will inform the candidate about the location of their exam centre, the admit card will contain the name and address of the exam centre.

Candidates must carry their admit card (hall ticket) and other necessary documents on the day of the exam. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of NTA and JEE Main.

