Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor neighbour the previous day.

The accused has been identified as Pramod Das who was initially absconding but several teams of Noida police arrested him at Noida Sector 83 metro station.

Also Read | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Predictions: Who Among The Top Two Are Favourites To Win the Title in Qatar and Why?.

"The information was received on Wednesday regarding the accused Pramod Das who had allegedly raped his minor neighbour. He was initially absconding but we had deployed teams to arrest him. This morning his movement was seen at Metro station 83, hence the Darauna Police encountered him and sent him to a hospital for treatment," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Central Noida Saad Miya Khan.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)