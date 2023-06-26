Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A sub-inspector posed as an Income Tax officer was arrested by the police for threatening shop traders to recover money in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, police said.

The UP Police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Mirzapur Additional Superintendent of Police, Shrikant Prajapati said that the complaint is being registered on the information received from the trader.

"In Mirzapur, a complaint was received regarding a sub-inspector threatening two businessmen and taking money. Hiding his identity, he posed as an Income Tax officer and went to the shops of traders and asked for money. A complaint is being registered on the trader's information," he said. (ANI)

