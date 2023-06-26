Mumbai, June 26: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on May 25 said that Russia started moving its nuclear weapons into its country. The development came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the move in March 2023. While the war continues, it's essential to understand the importance of nuclear weapons in today's day and age. With several countries reportedly having atomic weapons in their arsenal, the fate of the war and a country's defence mechanism becomes crucial.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the West. However, using nuclear weapons could open war globally and lead to worldwide catastrophes. It is crucial to understand which countries are equipped with nuclear weapons and where developing nations like India and Pakistan stand. Meanwhile, according to a report by ICAN, Russia, the United States, and China have the highest number of nuclear weapons globally. Military Strength Ranking 2023: India Among Top 5 Countries With Highest Firepower in the World, Here's Where Pakistan, China and Other Nations Stand on the List.

Countries With Nuclear Warheads

China Among Top 3 Countries With Highest Nuclear Weapons?

As per the ICAN report, there are a total of nine countries in the world that possess nuclear weapons in their arsenal. Among the nine countries, Russia, the US and China are the top three countries with the highest nuclear weapons. They are followed by France United Kingdom, Pakistan, and India, among others. As per the report, Russia has 5,997 nuclear weapons, followed by the United States with 5,428 nuclear weapons. Besides having nuclear weapons in the country, the United States also has weapons in Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. While the number of nuclear warheads with China is not confirmed, reports suggest that Russia and US together account for 9 per cent of the nuclear weapons in the world.

Where Do India and Pakistan Stand?

In the top 9 countries with nuclear weapons list, India and China stand behind each other at 6th and 7th positions. While Pakistan and China, who have been at odds with India for ages, have more nuclear weapons in their arsenal, India reportedly has 164 nuclear warheads. The report also stated that the top nine countries, including Russia, the US, China and India, possess about 13,000 nuclear weapons. These nuclear warheads are said to be more potent than the ones dropped on Hiroshima. US President Joe Biden Says Pakistan Maybe ‘One of the Most Dangerous Nations in the World’.

What About the Rest of the World:

While countries across the globe are expected to grow their nuclear arsenal in the days to come, several countries, such as Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, are hosting nuclear weapons for developed countries. Another highlight of the report by ICAN is that none of the top 9 countries with nuclear weapons has joined or signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Besides five nations hosting nuclear weapons, there are a total of 27 countries that are endorsing the use of nuclear warheads.

In the days to come countries such as the US, Russia and Asian countries like India and China are likely to add more nuclear power in order to strengthen their defence. However, countries across the globe must realise that using nuclear warheads will have devastating effects on humanity and the environment. The atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a lesson from the past that the world must learn from when it comes to exercising caution with regard to the use of nuclear weapons.

