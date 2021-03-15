Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the Kamala Nehru Trust, a Raebareli-based society linked with the Gandhis which has been under the scanner due to alleged financial irregularities and land misappropriation.

As per the first information report, the police complaint was registered against Vikram Kaul, son of former Rae Bareli MP Sheela Kaul and Kamala Nehru Trust's secretary Sunil Dev and member Sunil Tiwari on the orders of the District Magistrate.

According to the FIR, the above-mentioned persons acted in connivance to convert the nazul land into free-hold property and was subsequently 'transferred' to the Gandhi-family trust. A Nazul land is a land that has no claimants and is considered to be belonging to the government.

The accused have been booked under several sections including 417, 420, 468, 471 and 474 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the FIR.

Last year, rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh had in a letter to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) demanded an investigation into alleged financial irregularities into the Kamla Nehru Educational Society, which had many prominent Congress leaders.

She had alleged that the land was purchased in the name of promoting education of the girl child but decades later the land is not in use and now they seek to sell it for crores of rupees. (ANI)

