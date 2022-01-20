New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters.

This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media.

The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

