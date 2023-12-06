Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Security at Shahi Eidgah in Mathura was increased after Hindu organisations announced their plans to organise religious programs at Shahi Eidgah on December 6.

SP City Mathura, Martand Prakash Singh, while speaking about the security arrangements, said, "The entire city of Mathura has been divided into two zones and seven sectors, after which duties have been allotted to police personnel. The incharge of the zones are Additional SP (ASP), and the incharge of the sectors are Deputy SP. We have also been provided with 2 PACs (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and one company paramilitary force."

He said that more than 500 police officials from the civil police have been depolyed at important checkpoints.

Intensive checking of hotels, parking, and public places is being done near Shri Krishna's birthplace and Shahi Idga, while the dog squad, LIU, and bomb disposal squad are also involved in checking.

As per reports, there will be a ban on vehicles on the roads leading to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Shahi Eidgah starting tomorrow morning. Aadhaar cards of people going towards Shahi Eidgah are also being checked.

Hindu organisations celebrate December 6 as Shaurya Diwas (bravery day), for it was on this day (December 6, 1992) that the Babri Masjid was demolished and the metaphorical foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid down.

In a series of events that followed, a large number of Muslim residents in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed.

Riots broke out in different parts of the country, and over 1,000 people were killed.

There have been long-standing demands by Hindu organisations for the removal of the Shahi Eidgah built near the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple. A large section of the Hindu population believe that the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna has been occupied by the Shahi Eidgah.

December 6 this year marks the 31st anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. (ANI)

