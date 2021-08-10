Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 17,08,812 on Tuesday as 20 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll increased to 22,775 with one more fatality.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from Prayagraj and Maharajganj; two each from Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar; one each from Lucknow, Mathura, Jaunpur, Hapur, Jalaun, Chandauli, Balrampur and Mirzapur, a government statement said.

The latest death was reported from Prayagraj, it said.

As many as 43 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged the previous day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,85,492. The state has a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent, it added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 545, the statement said.

So far, over 6.78 samples have been tested for COVID-19. More than 2.06 lakh samples were tested the previous day, it said.

