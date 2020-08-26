Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Six people, including the kingpin of a gang involved in duping retired government officials in the name of insurance, were arrested in Lucknow on Wednesday, officials said

The accused, identified as Abhinav Saxena, Ved Prakash Dwivedi, Mohammad Armaan, Neha Saxena, Priya Saxena and Meenakshi Bharti, were arrested from Meena Bazar in Indira Nagar, Special Task Force (STF) officials said here.

The kingpin of the gang, Abhinav, told the STF during investigation that they used to lure retired people by offering bonuses on insurance, providing health insurance for life and doubling the money in a short time.

The gang had allegedly duped Rs 40 lakhs from CB Chaurasia, a retired additional director general of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

They also allegedly duped over Rs 4 lakh from a retired deputy superintendent of police, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, they said.

Both Chaurasia and Singh had filed separate cases in this regard.

It is alleged that so far this gang has duped people of crores of rupees in the past five years. A detailed probe is on.

