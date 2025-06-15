Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Three persons, including two children, were killed after a building collapsed in the Masani area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Totaram (35), and two children - Kajal and Yashoda.

Upon receiving information, Mathura police and Municipal Corporation teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

"We received the information that under the Masani Police Station area, a building has collapsed. The debris is being cleared currently. A team of the Municipal Corporation is present at the spot with a JCB... We are investigating how many people are stuck in the debris," said CO City Bhushan Verma.

"Three people were rescued from the debris and referred to the district hospital. All three were declared dead upon arrival. Seven to eight ambulances and various other teams have been deployed for relief efforts," Mathura Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Yadav said.

Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh said compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased.

"The incident is very unfortunate, and the Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. The injured will be given proper treatment, and compensation will be provided to the kin of the deceased," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

