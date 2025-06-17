India News | UP: Two Held for Negligence Days After Six Houses Collapsed in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Two people have been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Mathura houses collapse incident on June 15, which killed three people, including two children, said a police officer. The accused were produced before the court on the same day.

The tragic incident occurred on June 15 in Mathura's Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, when six houses collapsed due to alleged negligent soil digging work. The deceased have been identified as Totaram (35), and two children - Kajal and Yashoda.

Following the incident, police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of main accused Sunil Gupta and his associate, who were allegedly involved in the unauthorised or unsafe excavation work that led to the collapse.

Speaking to the ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Mathura, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said, "This incident took place on June 15 in the Govind Nagar area, where six houses collapsed due to soil digging and negligent work. Unfortunately, three people -- two girls and one man -- lost their lives. A case was registered immediately, and considering the negligence, a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the arrest of Sunil Chain and his associate. He was arrested by the police today and presented before the court.

SP Singh noted that Call Detail Records (CDRs) and location tracking are being used to ascertain the details of the case.

"Discussions are ongoing regarding who was involved in the land-related work, who invested in it, and the CDR location. This matter is under investigation, and as more facts come to light, further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

On Monday, locals protested in Mathura over the building collapse incident. City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar emphasised that financial aid and alternative accommodation will be provided to the affected people.

"Whatever financial aid is needed, we will provide it. Alternative accommodation will also be provided. We are making arrangements for that...Compensation will also be provided to the people. We have vacated five buildings, and more will be vacated. The investigation is underway," Kumar told the media. (ANI)

