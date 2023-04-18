Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Two infants suffered burn injuries after the alleged gang-rape accused set the gang rape survivor's house on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Monday.

"The alleged two gang rape accused with two others broke into the house, burnt it and beat the family members," the rape survivor's mother alleged.

Earlier in 2021, the minor girl who is a resident of a village in the Maurawan police station area was allegedly raped by five people in the village. The Maurawan police registered a case against Roshan, Satish, Arun, Ranjit, and Aman for gang rape and registered a case under POSCO Act.

"Aman and Satish, who were released on bail from jail a month ago, along with his colleagues reached home on Monday evening and pressured us to withdraw the case," the victim's mother said.

According to Santosh Kumar Singh, Purwa, Circle officer, "Two infants, including the seven-month-old son of the survivor and a two-month-old daughter of her relative sustained burns injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital."

"The police have registered the FIR on the complaint of the victim under the relevant IPC sections," Purwa, Circle officer said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

