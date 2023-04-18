Bandra, April 18: In a shocking incident, a minor college student was groped by a man inside a moving local train on Central Line in Mumbai on Sunday. The accused, a 25-year-old man, was arrested after the victim raised alarm and alerted the police control. The accused was later identified as Israr Hussain, a daily wage labourer.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the shocking incident took place in a general compartment of a CSMT-bound local train at around 4 pm. The girl was out with her friend on a shopping spree. They were inside a slow local between Vikhroli and CSMT when the accused groped her, the police said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Seen Masturbating on Busy Platform at Parel Railway Station, Woman Commuter Shares Video Demanding Action.

Following this, the minor contacted the police control room for help. After being alerted, a team of policemen boarded the train at Sion railway station and nabbed the accused. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A further investigation is underway, the police said. According to the police, the accused does not have a criminal history and is a resident of Wadala. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by TTE, Another Man in AC Coach of Moving Train in Sambhal; Accused Arrested.

In another shocking incident, a man was caught on camera masturbating on the platform of Parel railway station in Mumbai. The video surfaced when a woman commuter took to Twitter to complain about the obscene behavior of the man on the railway station platform. In the 9-second video clip, the man could be seen indulging in an obscene act as the woman records his act while other passengers are seen passing by.

