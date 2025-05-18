Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Matrubhoomi Yojana,' residents of Uttar Pradesh are actively partnering with the state government to drive grassroots development in their native villages and towns.

From building state-of-the-art sports complexes and art academies to setting up girls' intercolleges, the people of UP are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of their homeland.

According to a release, the initiative has seen remarkable participation across districts, including Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Unnao, Bijnor, and Baghpat, accelerating the pace of development at the grassroots level.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 16 development projects under this scheme have already been completed, 18 more are currently under construction, and another 26 are in the planning stages.

Under the Matrubhoomi Yojana, several important construction projects have already been completed in Uttar Pradesh, while many others are currently in progress. For example, in Bulandshahr, the construction work of a sports complex has been completed up to 80 per cent. In Unnao, around 40 per cent of the work on an art academy is done. In Bijnor, the construction of a girls' inter college is about to begin. Similarly, CC road construction is happening in Baghpat, and high-mast lights are being installed in Lucknow--such works are taking place across the state, the release stated.

The most special feature of this scheme is that if anyone wants to build a public facility in their village, they need to contribute 60 per cent of the cost. The remaining 40 per cent is provided by the state government. To participate, the person must register online. This scheme aims to involve people who live outside the state or even abroad in the development of their native villages.

The name of the person who contributed will be mentioned on a plaque near the project so future generations can remember their contribution. This scheme is not just transforming villages but also reconnecting people with their roots.

Projects that can be done under this scheme include community buildings, Anganwadi centers, libraries, playgrounds, open gyms, RO plants for clean drinking water, solar lights, high-mast lights, CCTV cameras, sewer work, milk dairies, fire stations, bus stands, passenger sheds, toilets, skill development centers, animal breeding centers, and cremation grounds. (ANI)

