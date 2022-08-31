Mathura (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A woman was among two people arrested for allegedly selling meat in a prohibited area here, police said on Wednesday.

Sale of meat is prohibited in 22 wards of Mathura since last year.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Telegram To Disclose Details of Channels Violating Copyright Law.

Deeg police outpost in-charge Chaman Kumar Sharma said, "Naeem Qureshi and a woman known to him were arrested for selling meat in prohibited area."

He said 43.3 Kgs of meat was recovered from them.

Also Read | Dowry Case: 'Usual Acts of Taunting in Family Not Cruelty', Says Delhi Court; Acquits Husband, In-Laws.

The recovered meat has been sent for forensic examination, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)