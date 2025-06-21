Ballia (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A woman died after consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, her husband and brother-in-law have been arrested for abetment of suicide, police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that his daughter Babita (22) was tortured by her husband Pankaj Kumar Turaha (28) and brother-in-law Sachin (22), they said.

Disturbed by the harassment and torture, she consumed poison at her in-laws' house in Middha village on Friday and died, her father Rajendra Prasad alleged.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi said based on a complaint filed Prasad, a case has been registered against Pankaj and Sachin (22), under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused were arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, the police said, adding that the couple got married five years ago.

