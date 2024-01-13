Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi has tightened the security in Ayodhya through land, air, and water surveillance.

This involves extensive use of technology alongside the deployment of manual agencies, said an official statement by the CMO.

The official statement further mentioned that the UP government has deployed a huge force of UP Police including Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) in Ayodhya. The government is also using technologies such as AI, anti-drone systems, and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) contingent has been deployed along the Sarayu River and ghats. Furthermore, Ayodhya is implementing barcoding for the security of guests.

Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction, huge police forces have been deployed in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The security of the Dham has been divided into two zones, red and yellow.

He further mentioned that Central agencies such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and NDRF have also been stationed. Besides, cooperation of the Intelligence Bureau and RAW is also being taken.

According to the information from IG Kumar, the security team includes over 100 DSPs from various districts of the state, approximately 325 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors. Additionally, before the main event, 11,000 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces will also be deployed.

He further mentioned that for VIP security, three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 inspectors, more than a thousand constables and 4 companies of PAC have been assigned.

The IG mentioned that the forces are being increased in view of the program. Moreover, emphasis is placed on better coordination between all agencies involved in security operations to avoid any lapses. Special arrangements have been made for tight rail security.

He also informed that adequate additional security personnel have been provided for GRP. The forces deployed in Ayodhya are receiving behavioural training to ensure proper interactions with devotees and guests. Furthermore, 250 police guides have been appointed to provide information about the tourist spots, while a digital tourist app will be launched on January 14.

The official statement by the CMO mentioned that the UP government is utilizing the latest technology to tighten security in Ayodhya. In this regard, the entire city is being monitored through ITMS of the Municipal Corporation, CCTV through Police, Control Room and Public CCTV. For this purpose, 1500 cameras of public CCTV have been integrated with ITMS. In the yellow zone, facial recognition AI-based big screens have been integrated with ITMS at 10,715 locations.

Additionally, arrangements for OFC-linked cameras have been made. The entire security system is making extensive use of AI technology. Furthermore, the anti-drone system is fully active.

The highly sensitive Red and Yellow zones of Ayodhya have been secured through an anti-drone system, said the official statement, adding that through this, any drone flying within a radius of 5 km can be located.

As per the information from the CMO, this anti-drone system manufactured by an Israeli company is the world's most modern technology and any drone can be deactivated through this system.

Moreover, the entire city of Ayodhya is equipped with 12 anti-drone systems, allowing monitoring of all activities on land, water, and in the air and bar coding is being used to ensure the security of VIPs during the program without any inconvenience. (ANI)

