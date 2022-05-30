Bhopal, May 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Ujjain's Aishwarya Verma for securing fourth position in the Union Public Services Commission's Civil Services Examination 2021, results of which were declared on Monday.

Incidentally, Verma is the men's topper as the first three ranks in the coveted exams went to women.

"It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that Ujjain's Aishwarya secured fourth position in the UPSC civil services examination,” Chouhan said.

He congratulated all the successful candidates and wished them a bright future.

He also hailed Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla for securing the first three ranks.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath also praised Verma as well as other successful candidates from the state, including Guna's Vishal Dhakad, Dhar's Twinkle Jain, Indore's Ananya Awasthi and Bhopal's Lipi Nagaich.

Efforts to contact Verma were in vain.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021.

