Maravati, May 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who completed three years in office on Monday, said that his government implemented more than 95 per cent of the promises made to people.

He said he tried to live up to the faith people reposed in him by fulfilling the promises in these years. He tweeted that many good schemes and programmes were launched during the period. Andhra Pradesh: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Inaugurates Grasim Commission Unit in BB Puram

"With your love and affection and your blessings, it has been three years since I took over as the chief minister," he tweeted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote that he wishes to serve the people more in the days to come and pray that people continue to shower their affection. "I would like to thank everyone once again for giving me the opportunity to serve you," he added.

However, the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released a 'charge sheet' on three years of 'misrule' by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

TDP state president K. Atchannaidu released a 1,111-point 'people's charge sheet'. He asserted that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has no moral right to celebrate the completion of three years in power since all sections of people are suffering and all sectors have collapsed under the 'misrule'.

He alleged that CM Jagan and his 151 MLAs pushed the state backwards by 30 years with their 'frauds, atrocities and anarchic' policies.

Atchannaidu said the destructive regime began with the demolition of Praja Vedika. The reverse tendering policies have completely destroyed the state as a whole.

The TDP leader said Jagan Reddy had nothing to boast of during his visit to Davos World Economic Forum. The CM had no choice but to take false credit for Adani Data Centre that was brought to the State by Nara Lokesh during the TDP rule. He said the Greenco power company was also brought to Kurnool during the TDP rule.

Atchannaidu strongly objected to the 17 ministers belonging to BC, SC, ST sections taking out a bus yatra in the name of social justice. None of these ministers had any value in this government.

He remarked that Jagan Reddy had mortgaged the whole state to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Atchannaidu deplored that farmers were committing suicides due to no help from the Government. Criminal elements were competing in perpetrating rapes and atrocities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).